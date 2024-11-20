Large field expected for Asian road meet

Thai rider Nantakorn Nontakaew, in yellow jersey, takes part in a recent event.

More than 30 nations are expected to participate in the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand.

The premier Asian road racing event has so far attracted interest from more than 30 Asian nations.

The competition will be held from Feb 7-16 next year and will offer qualifying points towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The routes for the Asian Road Cycling Championships will take the participants from Phichit to Phitsanulok province, passing many important tourism landmarks.

President of the Thai Cycling Association (TCA) Gen Decha Hemkrasri confirmed during a media briefing that the plans and routes for the event have been approved by the Asian Cycling Confederation and Thailand has been announced as the host of the competition.

"We will begin the races from Phichit and end up in Phitsanulok province.

"At the moment, 13 Asian nations have already confirmed their participation in this competition. They are China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Macau, Kyrgyzstan and Brunei.

"The deadline for named entry forms is Dec 15 and we are hoping that there will be more than 30 Asian nations joining the tournament next year. In the last edition in 2023, 23 countries joined the race.

"The key events for us will be the road race competitions for the junior men, men's U23, women's U23 and the women's categories, which will also be contested from Phichit to Phitsanulok.

"In the men's event, the routes will include unseen places in both provinces. This will hopefully promote tourism in the less-visited areas of the Kingdom.

"Besides being the centrepiece road racing competition in Asia, the most important thing is that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will award points towards the 2028 Olympics qualification as well."