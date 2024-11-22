Player Piyaphon to coach Chiang Rai

Guilherme Bissoli of Buriram United celebrates after scoring against Roi Et in an FA Cup game. Hanif Hassan

Struggling former Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United have appointed 38-year-old Piyaphon Phanitchakun as their player-coach.

The Beetles on Wednesday parted ways with their Spanish coach Xabi Moro, who wanted to quit because of "family reasons".

The club announced yesterday that Piyaphon would serve as their new coach for the rest of the season.

The Thai League 1 will return today after a 10-day international break.

Defending champions Buriram United will take on Sukhothai at home in tonight's only game.

The Thunder Castle are currently in second place in the league standings, having 24 points from ten matches and are six points behind leaders Bangkok United.

Buriram are the only team who are still unbeaten in the top-flight but they were only able to pick up two points from their last two league games.

They will be eager to press the home-ground advantage and claim three points from tonight's match.

Meanwhile in the last 64 round matches of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Port ended BG Pathum United's title dream, inflicting a 2-1 loss on the Rabbits.

In some other matches, Thai League 2 side Chonburi upset top-tier PT Prachuap, Muang Thong United defeated Si Sa Ket United 3-0, Bangkok United beat Pattaya United 3-1, Ratchaburi FC routed Bankhai United 5-0, Nongbua Pitchaya edged Khon Kaen United 4-3 (3-3 in 90 minutes), Chiang Rai United hammered Petchabun United 6-0 and Buriram United trounced Roi Et United 4-0.