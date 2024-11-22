IFMA Welcomes Worawi Makudi to Advisory Council

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) proudly announces the appointment of Worawi Makudi, a distinguished figure in global sports governance, to its Advisory Council. This key appointment underscores IFMA's unwavering commitment to elevating Muaythai's global prominence while embracing the values of the Olympic Movement.

Worawi Makudi

Makudi’s remarkable career spans decades, including leadership roles as General Secretary and President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and nearly 20 years as a member of FIFA’s Executive Committee. His extensive experience and strategic vision will strengthen IFMA’s ongoing mission to develop a global Muaythai league, blending professionalization with the preservation of the sport’s rich cultural heritage.

The IFMA Advisory Council, chaired by His Serene Highness Prince Nawaphansa Yugala, exemplifies IFMA’s deep-rooted ties with Thailand and features prominent leaders and business tycoons such as HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour of the Saudi royal family, Dr. Somsak Leeswadtrakul, H.E. Abdullah Saeed Amer Al Neyadi from the UAE, Elisa Salinas from Mexico, and M.L. Anuporn Kashemsant. IFMA President Dr. Sakchye Tapsuwan and Vice President Somchart Charoenwacharawit, representing Thailand's two National Recognized Muaythai organizations, highlight the importance of unified efforts toward shared goals.

As the sole Muaythai organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, IFMA represents over 150 member federations and 100 National Olympic Committees. IFMA has been instrumental in elevating Muaythai to new heights, securing its inclusion in Olympic-recognized events, and institutionalizing traditional practices such as Wai Khru Mae Muay as official medal disciplines.

A leader in inclusivity, IFMA has pioneered initiatives for para and special events while hosting over 2,000 amateur and professional competitions annually. These accomplishments underscore IFMA’s success in positioning Muaythai as a globally celebrated sport and cultural phenomenon.With visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to Olympic values, IFMA continues its legacy of excellence, ensuring a bright future for Muaythai on the international stage.