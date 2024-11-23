Kirins ready for Angels' visit

Listen to this article

Muang Thong United players train ahead of their Thai League 1 game with Bangkok United on Saturday.

Former champions Muang Thong United will be hoping to continue their return to form when they take on table-topping Bangkok United at home on Saturday night.

Bangkok United, for their part, will also be keen to further widen the gap over defending champions Buriram United by claiming three points from their visit to the Kirins.

Muang Thong were struggling with their form before they ended a long winless run with a 3-1 victory over Nakhon Pathom United in their last league game on Nov 11.

The Kirins are pinning their hopes on national team striker Poramet Arjvilai and Sakesan Ratree, who scored for Thailand in a 1-1 draw with Laos in a Fifa Day friendly last Sunday.

While Muang Thong have said they will be content with a draw in Saturday night's game, the Angels coach Totchtawan Sripan is planning to name a strong line-up, gunning for three points.

Also tonight, Uthai Thani will be at home to Port who are fresh from their last-64 round victory over former champions BG Pathum United in the FA Cup in midweek.

Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok is likely to name the same side that took care of the business against the Rabbits for tonight's game.

He is hoping for a victory over Uthai Thani to pile pressure on second-ranked Buriram.

In the other match tonight, Lamphun Warriors will take on PT Prachuap in Chiang Mai.

Four more matches are scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Action in the top-flight resumed last night after an 11-day international break.