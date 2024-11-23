Supanida advances, but Kunlavut falls

Supanida Katethong stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the US$1.15 million BWF China Masters 2024 in Shenzhen on Friday.

The Thai eighth seed defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-14, 21-17 in the quarter-finals of the World Tour Super 750 event.

The left-hander will play China's Gao Fangjie, who eliminated another Thai star Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18 in the last eight on Friday.

In the top half of the draw, top seed An Se-Young of South Korea eased past China's Zhang Yiman 21-11, 21-11.

An will face Japanese rising star Tomoka Miyazaki, who downed compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-12, 21-17 in the semi-finals.

In the men's singles event, Kunlavut Vitidsarn bowed out against top seed Shi Yuqi, losing to the Chinese star 18-21, 8-21.

Shi will play sixth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia or Lei Lanxi of China in the semis on Saturday.

Men's second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark was to face Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, while third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark was to play Lakshya Sen of India.

Mixed doubles top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China moved into the last four after they defeated eighth seeds Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan 21-13, 21-13.

They will next face Malaysian fourth seeds Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who battled past Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China 14-21, 23-21, 21-16.

Third seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong beat sixth seeds Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia 21-13, 21-17 and will meet Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Win of Malaysia, 21-10, 21-16 winners over Chen Cheng-kuan and Hsu Yin-hui of Taiwan.

In the women's doubles event, Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan upset sixth seeds Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian of China 21-15, 22-20.

They will face seventh seeds Li Yijing and Luo Xumin of China or Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea in the semis.