Buriram get the better of Sukhothai

On target: Lucas Crispim of Buriram United in action against Sukhothai.

Defending champions Buriram United moved to within three points of Thai League 1 leaders Bangkok United following a 2-0 victory over Sukhothai at home on Friday night.

Buriram stay in second place with 27 points but have three games in hand. The Thunder Castle are also the only unbeaten team in the top-flight.

Buriram's Brazilian stars rose to the occasion on Friday night with Lucas Crispim netting in the 21st minute and Guilherme Bissoli grabbing their second goal after 83 minutes.

Osmar Loss Vieira said after the match: "It's great to restart the season with a victory. We dominated the first half and should have scored more goals.

"In the second half, it was no surprise that Sukhothai played a more attacking game and they were quite good in counter-attacking."

Next, Buriram will play their fifth game in the AFC Champions League Elite against the J-League's Kawasaki Frontale at home.

Meanwhile, BG Pathum have terminated their contract with Dutch forward Lars Veldwijk by mutual consent.