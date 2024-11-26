Buriram clash with Kawasaki Frontale in ACL Elite

Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira, left, and captain Theerathon Bunmathan at a press conference on Monday.

Thai champions Buriram United will be eager to make amends for the heavy AFC Champions League Elite defeat they suffered a few weeks ago when they take on Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday.

Buriram were hammered 5-0 by another J-League side Yokohama F Marinos on Matchday Four, with the result seeing them drop to sixth in the standings on seven points.

The Thai side came under heavy pressure against Marinos, with the Japanese team peppering them with 29 shots and they will be determined to start on the front foot against Frontale.

Frontale halted a run of two defeats by beating China's Shanghai Port three weeks ago, with the result reigniting their knockout stage hopes.

They will take on Buriram having lost only one of their last eight away matches, although that defeat was suffered against China's Shanghai Shenhua earlier this season.

Meanwhile, in Thai League 1 games on Sunday night, BG Pathum United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Nakhon Ratchasima.

In the other games, Ratchaburi recorded a 2-0 victory over struggling Khon United, Nongbua Pitchaya lost 2-0 to Chiang Rai United and Lamphun Warriors drew 0-0 with PT Prachuap.