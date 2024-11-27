Thailand gear up for title defence with star-studded side

Thailand's Japanese coach Masatada Ishii. PR

Supachok Sarachat and his brother Suphanat Mueanta were named in the 26-player squad for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Wednesday.

Supachok, of Consadole Sapporo in the J-League, and Suphanat join the likes of Ekanit Panya, Jonathan Khemdee, Teerasak Poeiphimai and Nicholas Mickelson as Thailand's Japanese coach Masatada Ishii named a strong squad for the Dec 8-Jan 5 Asean tournament.

Bangkok United defender Kritsada Nontarat has received his first national call-up. Uthai Thani's James Beresford and his clubmate Benjamin James Davis are returning to the national team after their debuts during last year's King's Cup tournament. The players will report for the training camp at Novotel Future Park Rangsit on Dec 2. The team will leave for Vietnam for the first match with Timor Leste on Dec 6.

Several players, including Patiwat Khammai, Kritsada Nontarat, Weerathep Pomphandue, Kampol Pathomakkakul, Teerasak Poeiphimai, Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Peeradol Chamratsamee, Chalermsak Akkee, Suphanan Burirat, Ekanit and Supachok, will join the team later due to their club commitments.

Defending champions Thailand have won the Asean tournament seven times.

The War Elephants are in Group A along with Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Timor Leste.

Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines and Myanmar are in Group B.