Angels target knockout spot with victory

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan, right, and striker Richairo Zivkovic attend a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. PR

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan is targeting a victory as his team faces Singapore's Tampines Rovers in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday.

An away win on Wednesday at Jalan Besar Stadium will guarantee the Thai League 1 leaders a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Angels lead Group G standings with 10 points from four games while Tampines are third with four. They beat Tampines 4-2 in their previous meeting.

"Our team is doing well at the moment. We are the leaders in the Thai League 1," said Totchtawan during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Every player knows that winning the match tomorrow [Wednesay] will guarantee our team qualification into the next round. Therefore, the only target for our team is to win the match and to keep the top spot in the group.

"Although we lost to Muang Thong in the league at the weekend, it was just one game and it could happen to any team. We haven't lost our confidence. We come here with the intention to play our type of football and win the points. The players' fitness is also good. They are all ready for the match tomorrow," added the coach.

Angels striker Richairo Zivkovic said, "Tampines are a good team. They play good football and score a lot of goals. We already played them at True Stadium and we know we need to keep the ball and get on the scoresheet to win the game."

Second-placed Nam Dinh of Vietnam, on eight points, will face bottom side Lee Man of Hong Kong in the other group game on Wednesday.