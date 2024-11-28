Dechapol and Supissara enter round two

Thai mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran. Badminton photo

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran moved into the second round of the US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Thai sixth seeds, who won their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 a couple of weeks ago, defeated Hema Babu Thandrangi and Kanika Kanwal of India 21-15, 21-9 in just 31 minutes.

They will face fellow Thais Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit in the last 16.

Phuwanat and Fungfa edged Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra of India 21-14, 19-21, 21-17 in the first round of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Dechapol also advanced to the second round of the men's doubles event. Teaming up with Kittinupong Kedren, the seventh-seeded pair defeated Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-13, 21-13.

They will next face Prakash Raj and Gouse Shaik of India in the last 16.

Another men's doubles pair Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Tanadon Punpanich also advanced after they beat PS Ravikrishna and Akshan Shetty 21-14, 21-14.

In the women's singles event, fourth seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong booked her berth in the last 16 round with a 13-21, 21-14, 21-17 win over Mansi Singh of India but Thamonwan Nithiittakrai bowed out after losing to Unnati Hooda of India 12-21, 16-21.

Pornpicha will play Hooda in the last 16.

Another Thai player Lalinrat Chaiwan was to face third seed Aakarshi Kashyap of India later Wednesday.

In other notable results Wednesday, women's top seed Pusarla V Sindhu defeated fellow Indian Anmol Kharb 21-17, 21-15 while men's No.1 seed Lakshya Sen of India cruised past Sholeh Aidil of Malaysia 21-12, 21-12.