Kawasaki crush Buriram 3-0

Buriram United's Supachai Chaided, left, vies with Kawasaki Frontale's Kento Tachibanada in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Buriram United's hopes of progressing to the knockout round of the AFC Champions League Elite suffered a blow after losing to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 3-0 at their Chang Arena on Tuesday night.

Sota Miura volleyed home Yusuke Segawa's cross from the right to break the deadlock in the 79th minute before Daiya Tono and Soma Kanda scored in stoppage time to propel the visitors, handing the Thunder Castle their second straight defeat in the competition.

Buriram, who lost to Yokohama F Marinos 5-0 earlier this month, dropped to ninth place in the East standings with seven points while Kawasaki are third on nine points with three matches remaining.

The top eight teams from the two zones will advance to the last 16 of the competition.

Buriram head coach Osmar Loss was left disappointed after a second successive defeat.

"We want to say sorry to our fans who came to the stadium today. We didn't expect to lose the game this way," said Loss. "The performance could have been better but the first goal changed everything, the dynamics and the emotions of my players.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have [Guilherme] Bissoli in the best condition to play. We did our homework but football is like this and we need to be more assertive next time and fight again for the next game," he added.

Buriram face Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim on Dec 3 while Kawasaki will play China's Shandong Taishan on Dec 4.

Port sitting pretty

Thai League 1 sides Port and Muang Thong United will be in action in the AFC Champions League Two on Thursday.

Group F leaders Port will face Indonesia's Persib Bandung at 9pm while third-placed Muang Thong will take on second-placed Selangor of Malaysia in Group H at 7pm.

Port, who have nine points from four games, only have to avoid defeat to advance to the knockout stage, having edged their Indonesian opponents 1-0 when they met in September.

Singapore's Lion City Sailors face China's Zhejiang in the other group game and a win for the Sailors will almost surely confirm their knockout stage spot as well.

Group H leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea will play Dynamic Herb Cebu of the Philippines in the other game.