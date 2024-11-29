Kipchoge joins Thailand Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge signs an autograph for a fan. (Photo supplied)

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya is set to take part in the 7th Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic champion won marathon gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Kipchoge, who arrived in Thailand with his entourage on Wednesday night, is set to race in the 10km mass run alongside 33,000 participants from around the world.

The 40-year-old is participating in the event as part of his ambassadorial role to promote Thailand as a destination for sport, tourism and culture.

Runners from more than 77 countries will take part in the 7th edition of the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok, which offers a total prize money of 2,440,500 baht.

There will be four categories including the 42.195km, the 21.1km, the 10km and the 4.5km races. All the runs will finish at Sanam Luang.

The event will be broadcast live worldwide by Thai PBS, starting from 1.30am to 8am. Kipchoge is set to start his race at 5.45am.

Fans can also watch the live stream on the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok Facebook page and Thailand Tri-League YouTube channel.

In 2019, Kipchoge ran the marathon distance in Vienna, achieving a time of 1:59:40.2, becoming the first person in recorded history to do a sub-two-hour marathon.