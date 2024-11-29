Dechapol and Supissara storm into Syed Modi quarters

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Supissara Paewsampran.

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the quarter-finals of the US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow yesterday.

The Thai sixth seeds, who won their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 a couple of weeks ago, eased past compatriots Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit 21-6, 21-9 in the last-16 round yesterday.

They will play second seeds Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath of India, who defeated compatriots Chayanit Joshi and Kavya Gupta 21-18, 21-17, in the last eight of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren also reached the last eight of the men's doubles event after they defeated Prakash Raj and Gouse Shaik of India 21-13, 21-8.

Another men's doubles pair Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Tanadon Punpanich were to play second seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi of India later yesterday.

In the women's singles event, fourth seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong bowed out after losing to Unnati Hooda of India 18-21, 20-22.

Hooda will play Ishika Jaiswal of the United States in the quarter-finals.

Another Thai hope Lalinrat Chaiwan reached the last eight without breaking a sweat after her opponent Han Qianxi of China pulled out of their matchup, giving Lalinrat a spot in the quarter-final against Tasnim Mir, who upset her fifth-seeded compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya 21-15, 13-21, 21-7 yesterday.

Indian top seed Pusarla V Sindhu is also through to the women's singles last eight where she will play Dai Wang of China while Shriyanshi Valishetty of India will play Wu Luoyu of China in the other quarter-final.

Men's singles top seed Lakshya Sen of India also progressed after he defeated Daniil Dubovenko of Israel 21-14, 21-13.

Sen will face fellow Indian Meiraba Luwang Maisnam in the quarter-finals.