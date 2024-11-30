Thai shuttlers stay on course in Lucknow

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran and women's singles hope Lalinrat Chaiwan booked their berths in the semi-finals of the US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow on Friday.
Sixth seeds Dechapol and Supissara, who won their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 a couple of weeks ago, cruised past second seeds Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath of India 21-16, 21-4 in the last eight.
They will play China's Liao Pinyi and Huang Kexin, who upset third seeds Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia 21-14, 22-24 21-16, in the last four of the World Tour Super 300 event.
Lalinrat defeated Tasnim Mir of India 21-13, 21-15 to reach the women's singles semi-finals where she will play China's Wu Luoyu, who edged Shriyanshi Valishetty of India 20-22, 21-14, 21-19.
Lalinrat, 23, was a runner-up in the 2019 edition, losing to Spain's Carolina Marin in the final. Her only World Tour title was at the Guwahati Masters -- a Super 100 event -- last year.
Women's doubles third seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard also reached the semi-finals after they defeated China's Keng Shuliang and Wang Tingge 21-12, 21-16.
Next up for the Aimsaard sisters are Indian second seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, who easily defeated Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia 21-8, 21-15.
Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren, the men's doubles seventh seeds, were to face Huang Di and Liu Yang of China later Friday.
Also, women's top seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India defeated Dai Wang of China 21-15, 21-17. She will face compatriot Unnati Hooda, who knocked out Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-16, 21-9, in the last four.
Men's singles top seed Lakshya Sen also made it to the last four after he beat fellow Indian Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19.
Sen will face Japan's Shogo Ogawa, who eliminated eighth seed Ayush Shetty of India 21-7, 21-14.