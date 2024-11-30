Thai shuttlers stay on course in Lucknow

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran. (Badminton Photo)

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran and women's singles hope Lalinrat Chaiwan booked their berths in the semi-finals of the US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow on Friday.

Sixth seeds Dechapol and Supissara, who won their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 a couple of weeks ago, cruised past second seeds Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath of India 21-16, 21-4 in the last eight.

They will play China's Liao Pinyi and Huang Kexin, who upset third seeds Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia 21-14, 22-24 21-16, in the last four of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Lalinrat defeated Tasnim Mir of India 21-13, 21-15 to reach the women's singles semi-finals where she will play China's Wu Luoyu, who edged Shriyanshi Valishetty of India 20-22, 21-14, 21-19.

Lalinrat, 23, was a runner-up in the 2019 edition, losing to Spain's Carolina Marin in the final. Her only World Tour title was at the Guwahati Masters -- a Super 100 event -- last year.

Women's doubles third seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard also reached the semi-finals after they defeated China's Keng Shuliang and Wang Tingge 21-12, 21-16.

Next up for the Aimsaard sisters are Indian second seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, who easily defeated Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia 21-8, 21-15.

Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren, the men's doubles seventh seeds, were to face Huang Di and Liu Yang of China later Friday.

Also, women's top seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India defeated Dai Wang of China 21-15, 21-17. She will face compatriot Unnati Hooda, who knocked out Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-16, 21-9, in the last four.

Men's singles top seed Lakshya Sen also made it to the last four after he beat fellow Indian Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19.

Sen will face Japan's Shogo Ogawa, who eliminated eighth seed Ayush Shetty of India 21-7, 21-14.