Port progress, Kirins revive ACL 2 hopes

Listen to this article

Port's Lonsana Doumbouya scores his team's opening goal against Persib Bandung in the AFC Champions League Two. (Photo supplied)

Thai League 1 giants Port sealed progression to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League Two after a 2-2 draw with Persib Bandung in Group F on Thursday night at BG Stadium.

Persib of Indonesia took the lead from Ciro Alves in the 17th minute from the penalty spot but a brace from Lonsana Doumbouya (18, 31) gave Port control before a David da Silva header five minutes into added time meant a share of the spoils.

Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok said: "The players did a good job and performed well. Even when Persib took the lead, the players stayed calm and showed great fight to come back."

With 10 points, Port are assured of a top-two finish while Persib -- with five points -- also remain in the hunt.

In another ACL Two match, Thai club Muang Thong United produced a spirited comeback to earn a vital 2-1 win over Malaysia's Selangor in a Group H match on Thursday night.

The three points lifted Muang Thong to second spot, a point ahead of Selangor going into the final set of fixtures to be played next week with qualification now in their own hands.

Quentin Cheng gave Selangor a dream start after only five minutes, but Felicio Brown equalised in the 53rd minute before Poramet Arjvilai struck the winner for the Kirins in the 76th minute.

"We were a little bit under pressure in the first half as we took time getting used to the stadium and field and to recover from going behind," said Kirins coach Uthai Boonmoh.

"This is a very important win because it gives us confidence and momentum now knowing that we have a chance to reach the next stage."