ONE Championship ‘honoured’ by Eliud Kipchoge’s presence for Friday Fights 89 at Lumpinee Stadium

Legendary long-distance runner and two-time Olympic champion takes in an action-packed night of martial arts ahead of Sunday’s Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge was the star guest for another action-packed night full of knockouts and bonuses at ONE Friday Fights 89 in Bangkok.

The 40-year-old Kenyan long distance runner – a two-time Olympic champion and former world record holder – watched on from the VIP section at Lumpinee Stadium.

He is in town to take part in Sunday's seventh edition of the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok, where a total prize fund of 2,440,500 baht is on offer.

“Legendary marathoner and multi-time Olympian Eliud Kipchoge honoured us with his presence at ONE Friday Fights, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium,” ONE Championship Thailand managing director Prem Busarabavonwongs said in a statement to the Bangkok Post.

“It was a true privilege to share the excitement of Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport and cultural heritage, with such an iconic figure.”

Kipchoge, who arrived in Thailand with his entourage on Wednesday, will compete in the 10km mass run along with 33,000 runners from more than 77 countries around the world.

The event is part of Kipchoge’s ambassadorial role to promote Thailand as a destination for sport, tourism and culture.

Kipchoge was certainly treated to a spectacle of martial arts, with four knockouts and five finishes in total on Friday night.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also handed out no less than seven performance bonuses, of 350,000 baht each.