Prachuap held at home by Swat Cats in action-packed T1 thriller

Listen to this article

Spot on: Dennis Murillo converts a penalty for Nakhon Ratchasima in their match against PT Prachuap.

Hosts PT Prachuap shared a point with Nakhon Ratchasima, who were reduced to 10 men late in the match, following an exciting 2-2 draw on Friday night.

The Killer Wasps found themselves a goal in front after 12 minutes when Chutipol Thongtae beat an offside trap before chipping the ball over Nakhon Ratchasima goalkeeper Thanachai Noorat.

The visiting Swat Cats were quick to make amends, levelling the score through Deyvison de Oliveira just two minutes later.

Chenrop Samphaodi committed a handball inside the box in the 61st minute and Dennis Murillo converted the resulting penalty for the Nakhon Ratchasima.

Seven minutes before time, Prachuap equalised after a brilliant effort by Saharat Pongsuwan.

Murillo was sent off in the dying moments of the game by the match referee.

Prachuap coach Sasom Pobprasert said after the match: "We controlled the things in the beginning. We could have won this match but we made some mistakes."