Doubles duo earn shot at another title

Listen to this article

Eyes on top prize: Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran. Badminton Photo

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran will be having a second shot a World Tour title in a space of two weeks after reaching the final of the US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Thai sixth seeds, who won their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 on Nov 17, cruised past China's Liao Pinyi and Huang Kexin 21-11, 21-13 in the semi-finals of the Super 300 event.

They will face fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto of India in the final.

Kapila and Crasto booked their berth in the final after beating another Chinese duo, fourth seeds Zhou Zhihong and Yang Jiayi of China, 21-16, 21-15.

Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard were unable to join their compatriots in the final day fixtures of the tournament.

The Aimsaard sisters got off to a good start against Indian second seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, taking the first game 21-18 but dropped the second and third 18-21, 10-21 to bow out.

Jolly and Pullela will play top seeds Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa, also from India, or Bao Lijing and Li Qian of China in the final.

Meanwhile, women's singles hope Lalinrat Chaiwan's challenge ended in the semi-final stage after a 19-21, 12-21 loss to China's Wu Luoyu on Saturday.

Wu will face top seed Pusarla V Sindhu, who defeated her Indian compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in the last four on Saturday.

Dechapol also competed in the men's doubles event but he and playing partner Kittinupong Kedren lost to Huang Di and Liu Yang of China in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In the men's doubles semis, Pruthvi Pruthvi Krisnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K reached the final after they defeated fellow Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar 21-17, 17-21, 21-16.

Huang and Liu were to face compatriots Sun Wenjun and Zhu Yijun in the second semi-final.

Spain Masters 2025 cancelled

The Spanish Badminton Federation has relinquished its hosting rights of the Spain Masters for the 2025 season of the BWF World Tour.

The Spain Masters, a Super 300-level event, was due to be held March 20-25 next year.

Ratchanok Intanon won the women's singles title -- her first title in almost two years -- at this year's tournament, beating fellow Thai Supanida Katethong in the final.