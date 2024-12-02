Lamphun post convincing triumph at Nakhon Pathom

Listen to this article

Lamphun's Negueba celebrates after scoring against Nakhon Pathom.

Lamphun Warriors fired on all cylinders on Saturday night when they routed hosts Nakhon Pathom United 3-0 in a Thai League 1 encounter.

Anan Yodsangwal (14), Jefferson Assis (16) and Negueba (83) were the scorers for the visiting team.

After the match, Lamphun Warriors coach Alexandre Gama said: "This is an important result for us. I have told the players that no matter whether it's a home game or away, we must go for three points.

"It was a good show because we availed most of our chances but I think we should have scored more.

"We are doing well, but soon there will be a break for the Asean championship. We would prefer not to have so many breaks."

Meanwhile, Khon Kaen United's lacklustre form continued as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Rayong on Saturday night.

The match-winning goal came in the 64th minute from Ryoma Ito.

Also on Saturday night, former champions Chiang Rai United could only manage a goalless draw against Sukhothai at their home ground.

Chiang Rai midfielder Ralph Machado said he and his teammates tried their best to win the match.

"We understand the situation of our team. Every point is valuable for us. We are trying to pick up as many points as possible," he said.