Another title for Dechapol, Supissara

Listen to this article

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate on the podium at the Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow. Badminton Photo

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran claimed their second title after winning he US$210,000 BWF Syed Modi India International 2024 in Lucknow on Sunday.

In only their fifth tournament, sixth seeds Dechapol and Supissara rallied to defeat fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto of India 18-21, 21-14, 21-8 in the 52-minute title showdown of the World Tour Super 300 event at the Babu Banarasi Das badminton academy in Lucknow.

The Thai pair stepped up a gear after dropping the first game.

They won their first title at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 a couple of weeks ago.

It was the 27-year-old Dechapol's fourth World Tour title of the year and 20th overall and second for Supissara, 25.

Dechapol and Supissara began their new partnership at the Arctic Open in Finland in October, reaching the second round.

Dechapol won 18 World Tour titles with former playing partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai. They last played together at the Paris Olympic Games in August.

Sapsiree is now playing with Supak Jomkoh, Supissara's old partner.

India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, who have qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, made up for the mixed doubles disappointment by capturing the women's doubles crown.

The second-seeded pair defeated Bao Lijing and Li Qian of China 21-18, 21-11 in 41 minutes to claim the gold medal.

China's Huang Di and Liu Yang were crowned the men's doubles winners after they defeated Pruthvi Pruthvi Krisnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K of India in a 21-14, 19-21, 21-17 thriller in one hour and 11 minutes.

Meanwhile women's singles top seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India claimed her first title of the year after she defeated China's Wu Luoyu 21-14, 21-16.

Wu is in her first season on the BWF World Tour.

Another home favourite Lakshya Sen was due to play the men's singles final later Sunday.

In his first final of the year, Sen was to take on fourth seed Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore.