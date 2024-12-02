ONE Championship star Soe Lin Oo survives serious car crash, but is ruled out of Seksan fight

Myanmar’s ‘Man of Steel’ taken to hospital for treatment on injuries with Thai legend Seksan to face new opponent at ONE 170 in Bangkok

Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo survived a serious car crash on Saturday night, but has been ruled out of his return to ONE Championship action next month in Bangkok.

Oo was set to meet Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 170 on January 24.

The “Man of Steel” lived up to his nickname after coming away relatively unscathed from the accident in his home country, when his car rolled down a hillside after the brakes failed.

However, 32-year-old Oo still suffered a deep cut on his forehead, and injuries to his right hand and leg, which required treatment at the hospital and will prevent him from competing at Impact Arena.

He updated his concerned fans about his wellbeing on Sunday morning in a Facebook post, with a series of pictures showing the wreckage of his car, as well as the doctors operating on his wound.

“I have only the life that God gave me,” Oo wrote. “I can’t go to the event next month because of my leg.Thank you to everyone who prayed and helped me.”

Thai legend Seksan – who wished Oo a speedy recovery following the incident – will now be given a new opponent.

“I saw the news of brother Soe Lin Oo, he had a car accident,” Seksan said in his own post on social media. “I will still be fighting at ONE 170, so please wait for further announcements from ONE.”