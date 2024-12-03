Peeradol to lead Asean c'ship squad

Ikhsan Fandi of Pathum United, centre, scores the match-winning goal against Bangkok United.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has appointed Peeradol Chamratsamee as the new skipper of the War Elephants for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

Bangkok United midfielder Weerathep Pomphan and Supachok Sarachart from J-League's Consadole Sapporo were named as his deputies on Monday.

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam said: "National team coach [Masatada] Ishii had nominated Peeradol for the job of team captain, and we found him to be a suitable candidate."

On Monday, some of the national players reported for training for the Asean championship.

Thailand will kick off their campaign against Timor Leste at Vietnam's Hang Day Stadium on Dec 8. The other teams in their group are Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Singapore international Ikhsan Fandi scored the winner for BG Pathum United on Sunday night, helping them claim three points from Thai League 1 leaders Bangkok United. The Rabbits won the match 1-0.

In the other game on Sunday night, Port came back from one goal down to defeat Nongbua Pitchaya 2-1 at home.