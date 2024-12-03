Peter Perfect! Uihlein tops with victory

Listen to this article

Peter Uihlein poses with the trophy after winning the International Series Qatar.

Doha: Peter Uihlein proved simply too strong at the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar on Sunday, marching to a five-shot victory at Doha Golf Club.

The American, the leader since day two, shot a final round three-under-par 69 to finish on 16-under, for his second victory on The International Series this year. The result also saw him move to No.1 on The International Series Rankings.

South African Charl Schwartzel came home in second place after a 68, while his close friend and compatriot Louis Oosthuizen tied for third two shots back with Filipino Miguel Tabuena.

Oosthuizen fired a 71 and Tabuena a 70 -- in the penultimate event of the season on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

American John Catlin tied for 19th after a 71 to wrap up the Asian Tour Order of Merit title with one event remaining, this week's US$5million PIF Saudi International. He is now second on The International Series Rankings having led for most of the year.

Uihlein's one-stroke lead at the start of the day became four at the turn. He was coasting before Schwartzel, playing three groups ahead, made a late charge with birdies on 16 and 17. Uihlein holed a clutch putt for par from 12-feet on 15 to leave the gap at three, and then birdied on 16 and 18 to put the icing on the cake.

It was an impressive finish considering the wind was up again and the greens were hard and fast.

He said: "Yeah, it was a good day and yesterday was good as well, it was a very solid weekend. I think I only missed a total of five greens for the weekend around here. When the wind is blowing, that's pretty good. Felt pretty solid, felt in control."

Uihlein claimed International Series England in August by the sizeable margin of seven shots for his maiden title on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

It looked like he was also going to win the International Series Thailand two months later, but he bogeyed the final hole to hand victory to Lee Chieh-po from Taiwan.

Sunday's victory is redemption for that near miss and gives the Range Goats GC player a chance of winning the rankings this week, although with a wealth of points on offer the race is wide open.

Schwartzel's round, which started with an eagle on the par-five first, was the lowest of the day.

South African Dean Burmester (69), India's Anirban Lahiri (70), Eugenio Chacarra (71) from Spain, and Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai (72) were next best placed on eight under.