Angels gunning for home win in ACL 2

Suphanat Mueanta, left, and Nicholas Mickelson of the Thai national team.

Bangkok United will be going all-out for the top spot when they face Nam Dinh at home in an AFC Champions League Two Group G encounter on Wednesday.

Thai League 1 leaders Bangkok United are one point behind Vietnam's Nam Dinh with both sides having already confirmed their Round of 16 spots in the tournament.

Bangkok United head coach Totchtawan Sripan told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday that he was expecting a tough game against Nam Dinh.

"It won't be an easy game for us, and we know that our team has lost three matches in a row, so we need to restore the team's confidence," said Totchtawan.

"Although both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage, we will be trying to win this game and take the top spot in the group.

"The most important thing for us at the moment is to regain faith and confidence, and to start playing at our best again."

Meanwhile, Suphanat Mueanta and Nicholas Mickelson joined the Thai national team training camp for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Buriram United striker Suphanat and OB Odense defender Mickelson became the two latest national players to join the War Elephants squad.

Mickelson just finished his mission with Danish club OB Odense on Dec 1 and travelled to Thailand immediately to join the national team.