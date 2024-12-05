Buriram and Johor stay in hunt after fiery battle

Buriram's Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul controls the ball during the game against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Buriram United could only pick up a point following a goalless draw with Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in their AFC Champions League Elite tie at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Tuesday night.

Johor Darul Ta'zim ended the match with nine men and Buriram with 10 as both moved up to eight points and remained in the hunt for spots in the next round.

Buriram almost found a way through in the 10th minute when Lucas Crispim sent a neat through pass to Dion Cools, whose run inside the box was cut by Murilo, and the Johor midfielder was shown a straight red.

The Thunder Castle then went down to 10 men in the 45th minute when captain Theerathon Bunmathan picked up a second yellow card for his foul on Arif Hanapi.

Johor suffered another blow in stoppage time, going down to nine men after Park Jun-Heong received a straight red for his tackle on Guilherme Bissoli.

After the match, Buriram head coach Osmar Loss was relieved to take home a point, highlighting the tactical adjustments needed in the second half.

"We didn't capitalise on our numerical advantage, but I am pleased with the commitment shown by each player. They worked hard and followed the tactical plan diligently.

"One thing I noticed was that when JDT played with 10 men, they adjusted their game structure. Often, they would control the attacking patterns, but when reduced to nine, they fell back and waited for us to attack, setting up counter-attacks that posed significant threat to us," said Loss, whose side will face Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea when the competition resumes.

Meanwhile, two more Thai League 1 sides -- Port and Muang Thong United -- will be in action today in the AFC Champions League Two.

Port face Singapore's Lion City Sailors in an away game, hoping to finish in top spot in Group F.

Muang Thong will face South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium in Group H.