Angels seal top spot with thrilling Nam Dinh victory

Listen to this article

Bangkok United players celebrate during the match against Nam Dinh in the AFC Champions League Two. (Photo supplied)

Bangkok United finished as Group G winners after they defeated Nam Dinh FC 3-2 in the AFC Champions League Two at Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Thai side ended the group stage on top with 13 points while the Vietnamese side were two points adrift in second place.

Both teams had already confirmed their places in the knockout stage before the match and it was the visitors who threatened first with Rafaelson putting his shot wide of the left post.

However, the goal finally arrived for Nam Dinh in the 29th minute when Rafaelson nodded home a perfect cross from Tran Van Dat.

The home side responded in the 35th minute with Muhsen Al Ghassani setting up Adzic for a curling finish by the Serbian.

Bangkok United then took the lead in first-half stoppage time with Al Ghassani converting from the penalty spot after Walber brought down Bassel Jradi in the box.

The Angels scored their third goal in the 83rd minute with Jradi finishing off Mahmoud Eid's layoff before Nam Dinh narrowed the deficit through Rafaelson's penalty in the 89th minute.

Angels coach Totchtawan Sripan credited his players' determination.

"One of the key factors is to score goals and plenty of them but the plan was to get the three points and we are really happy to get back to winning ways after a dip in performance," said Totchtawan.

"We tried to stick to the plan, which was to get the ball to Lucas as quickly as possible. Even though we conceded the first goal, the players showed confidence and were determined to see out our plan and it worked in the end."

Nam Dinh head coach Vu Hong Viet lamented his side's mistakes.

"My team played with a very good mentality, but mistakes cost us the match. I would also like to congratulate Bangkok United for playing very well," said Vu.