Supanida faces a giant task against An

Thai trio Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will begin their campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals 2024 today in Hangzhou, China.

Left-hander Supanida will be the first Thai player on the court as she takes on Olympic champion and world No.1 An Se-Young of South Korea in her opening Group B match at the season-ending tournament.

World No.4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and No.8 Han Yue of China will meet in the other Group B match.

The 12th-ranked Busanan, meanwhile, will face Chinese world No.2 Wang Zhiyi later in Group A.

World No.6 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia and No.9 Aya Ohori of Japan will meet in the second Group A match earlier in the day.

Men's world No.5 Kunlavut, world champion and Olympic silver medallist, has been drawn in Group B and will face Japan's world No.7 Kodai Naraoka in his opening match today. World No.1 Shi Yuqi of China and fourth-ranked Jonatan Christie of Indonesia will face off in the other group B clash.

Men's singles Group A includes Denmark's Anders Antonsen, China's Li Shifeng, Taiwan's Chou Tienchen and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

Antonsen faces Li while Chou meets Lee in their openers on Wednesday.

The top eight players in the HSBC Race to Finals in five categories, including the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles events, have booked their berths in the tournament.

The event, which offers a total prize money of US$2.5 million, ends on Sunday.