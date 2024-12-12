Ekanit returns as Thais aim for victory

Thailand midfielder Ekanit Panya. (Photo supplied)

Talented midfielder Ekanit Panya on Wednesday joined the Thai national team training camp for the ongoing Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

Defending champions Thailand had a dream start to the tournament on Sunday night when they fired 10 unanswered goals past Timor Leste in Vietnam with Ekanit missing the game owing to his club commitments in Japan.

Ekanit has now completed his one-year loan deal with the J-League's Urawa Red Diamonds and has officially returned to his parent Thai League 1 club Muang Thong United for the second leg of the top flight.

Japan-based Supachok Sarachat is the only player left who has yet to join the national side. The Thai playmaker, who plays for Consadole Sapporo in J-League, is likely to join the War Elephants soon.

Ekanit's return to the national team fold is good news for their head coach Masatada Ishii as midfielder Benjamin Davis has been put out of action for two weeks by an ankle injury he picked up during the Timor Leste match.

Benjamin had scored two goals in the game against Timor before he twisted his ankle during the first half and was replaced in the 42nd minute of the match.

Thailand are scheduled to play their second Group A match of the Asean championship against Malaysia at Rajamangala National Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.

The game will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play and BG Sports Channel on YouTube.

Besides the Malaysia game, Davis will also miss the War Elephants' trip to Singapore on Dec 17 and their battle with Cambodia at home three days later.

Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos have been placed in Group B.

Meanwhile, Thailand right-wing back James Beresford has vowed to put on a better show in his next game for the national team.

"I am very happy to have played my first match for the Thai national team against Timor Leste," said James.

"I realise that it wasn't a good game for me, so the criticism on social media is somewhat justified. I will try to get better and better as the tournament progresses."

Midfielder Akkrapong Pumviset is expecting a tough game against the Malaysians on Saturday night.

"We have had a great start to the tournament as a victory in the opening game of any tournament means a lot," said Akkrapong.

"Malaysia are a good team, but we want to win this game as well and carry our tally to six points."