Supachok confident in Thailand chances

Thailand vice-captain Supachok Sarachat.

Thailand star Supachok Sarachat believes the team can cope with the pressure and expectations at the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

"I think this team have some really good players. Many are new to the national team and they will want to show what they are capable of," said vice-captain Supachok, who plays for the J-League club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

"Without some of the senior players for the Asean championship, this team may lack experience and the players may sometimes rush things but I believe they can do a good job at the Asean level.

"Every team wants to beat us [Thailand] because we are the No.1 team in Asean. We must not underestimate anyone and maintain our level throughout the tournament," he added.

"We won the title last time so the fans will hope to see us do it again. For me personally I don't feel the extra pressure. Expectations from the fans are normal and I believe the players can handle them. They have enough experience at this level and the team should be fine."

Supachok also confirmed he's recovered from an injury and, despite not being fully fit, will be ready if he's called upon for the match against Malaysia on Saturday.

"I'm trying to regain my fitness after coming back from an injury. I still need some time to get back to 100% but if I have a chance to play, I will do my best to help the team win against Malaysia," said Supachok.

Thailand will play their second Group A match against Malaysia tomorrow at Rajamangala National Stadium.

The match will kick off at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play and BG Sports Channel on YouTube.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at 11 Thai Ticket Major outlets and online at www.thaiticketmajor.com.