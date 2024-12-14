Ishii's army ready to strike

Listen to this article

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii, right, and captain Peeradol Chamratsamee attend a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Reigning champions Thailand will be aiming to claim their second win in Group A as they take on Malaysia on Saturday in the Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Thailand, who are chasing an unprecedented third title in a row, began their campaign with a 10-0 hammering of Timor Leste in Vietnam on Sunday night.

Japanese coach Masatada Ishii will be without Benjamin Davis, Ekanit Panya and Supachok Sarachat for Saturday's game but insisted the team can cope without their key players.

"Tomorrow [today] will be our first home game in the tournament, we prepared well and we now have all of the 26 players with the team," said Ishii.

"As for Ekanit and Supachok who will miss tomorrow's game, the two of them have just joined the team, we have already planned our tactics without them, so that should not pose a problem."

Consadole Sapporo star Supachok has a fitness concern after he came back from Japan a few days ago and has not played for his club due to an injury while Ekanit suffered an injury during training on Thursday.

Davis, who suffered an ankle injury and was replaced in the first half against Timor, will be out of action for two weeks.

Asked about his thoughts on smaller teams, who had some surprise results in the tournament so far, Ishii said that big teams do not have their best players for the tournament due to league obligations.

"Teams that are ranked higher may not have their best players and therefore, the rankings don't determine the results in this tournament. We are working hard on our preparation despite not having our best players for this tournament," he added.

Captain Peeradol Chamratsamee will return to the team after being suspended for the game against Timor.

"I am ready and every player is also ready to play. Our target is to win three points at our home ground," said Peeradol.

Malaysia lead the standings with four points from two games after a 2-2 draw with Cambodia on Sunday and a 3-2 victory over Timor Leste on Wednesday.

Thailand are second on three points after one game.

The match will kick off at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play and BG Sports Channel on YouTube.

Timor Leste and Singapore also face off on Saturday at 5.30pm.