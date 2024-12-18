Dutch test awaits Thais in pool stage

Four cities to host the new look world c'ship

Listen to this article

Tourism and Sports minister Sorawong Thienthong, left, receives the world championship trophy from FIVB executive vice-president Ramon Suzara.

Hosts Thailand were drawn to face the Netherlands in the pool phase of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025 at the official ceremony on Tuesday.

Thailand, who are seeded No.1 as the host country, are also joined by Sweden and Egypt in Pool A.

It will be the first time the World Championship is held in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Defending champions Serbia, who will try to win their third straight world title, have been drawn in Pool H with Japan, Ukraine and Cameroon.

Olympic champions Italy are in Pool B with Belgium, Cuba and Slovakia.

The United States, who lost to Italy in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, are in Pool D with the Czech Republic, Argentina and Slovenia.

Another Southeast Asian side Vietnam are in Pool G with Poland, Germany and Kenya.

The 32 qualified teams that will compete in the Aug 22-Sept 7 championship were split into eight pools of four for the start of the tournament.

The pool play will determine the 16 teams that will advance to the knockout rounds, with the top two sides in each pool moving forward.

Four cities -- Bangkok, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai -- will host matches in the pool phase.

From the round of 16 onwards, the single-elimination phase matches will all be held at Bangkok's Indoor Stadium.

The Pool A and H matches will take place in Bangkok's Indoor Stadium, Pool B and G games will be held at Phuket's Municipal Stadium, Pool C and F battles will take place at Chiang Mai's International Exhibition and Convention Centre while Nakhon Ratchasima's Chatchai Hall will host Pool C and D fixtures.

The 2025 championship will be the first in the 'new era' of the tournament. Starting with this edition, the tournament will be held biannually and will have an expanded field, featuring 32 national teams per gender.

Three Thai volleyball legends -- Onuma Sittirak, Pleumjit Thinkaow and Nootsara Tomkom -- were the draw assistants during Tuesday's ceremony, which was presided over by Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports.