Thais eye fourth victory

Listen to this article

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii speaks during a pre-match press conference yesterday. PR

Thailand play their last Group A match of the 2024 Mitsubishi Asean Cup against Cambodia tonight at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium with coach Masatada Ishii hoping for a fourth straight victory for the War Elephants.

The Thais have already punched their ticket to the semi-finals after claiming full nine points from three matches with victories over Timor Leste, Malaysia and Singapore.

Thailand produced a fantastic fightback to turn the tables on Singapore on Tuesday night when they recovered from a two-goal deficit to win the away encounter 4-2.

Ishii told a pre-match press conference yesterday that he had no plans to change the tactics which had worked so well for his side so far.

"For the game against Cambodia, we will play like we did in the first three matches, using short passes to build up attacks while cutting off the offensive moves of the opponents in their own half at the same time.

"I am looking to rotate players and win the match at the same time, but we will focus on the fitness of the players. Mainly we will send the fitter to play in this game.

"Our goal is to be the champions again and send the players back to their clubs in the best physical condition possible."

Meanwhile, three Buriram United players Suphanat Mueanta, Pansa Hemviboon and Seksan Ratree went back to their club for an FA Cup game on Wednesday night but did not take part in the match.

According to media reports, the trio have already returned to the national team.

Ishii said: "It was the club's request and the association was aware of it. I never wanted the players to go like this because it could have a negative effect on the team. My job as the coach is to try and get the best out of the players I have."

Asked about the strongest opponents from Group B, the Japanese coach said: "The team who have the highest points in that group, they are the strongest team. Right now, we don't know who will be the winners of Group B. When we know, we will talk about it then."

The match between Thailand and Cambodia will kick off at 8pm today and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play, TrueSport 2 (667) and the BG Sports channel on YouTube.