Mancini admits regrets over leaving Italy for Saudi Arabia

Listen to this article

Roberto Mancini was sacked by Saudi Arabia in October. (Photo: AFP)

ROME - Italy's Euro 2020 winning coach Roberto Mancini admitted Sunday that he had regrets over leaving the Italian national team to take control of Saudi Arabia.

Mancini left the Azzurri in August 2023 to take over as coach of the Saudis, but was fired from his role in October following a run of poor results during his 14-month stint in charge.

"If I could go back, I wouldn't take the decision to leave the Nazionale (Italian national team) again, because coaching this national team is the most beautiful thing," Mancini told public broadcaster Rai.

"Maybe the President of the Italian FA (Gabriele Gravina) and I didn't understand each other, maybe we were just going through a difficult period, maybe things could have turned out differently, but I have nothing against him."

After surprisingly resigning from the top job with Italy, the 60-year-old penned a deal worth a reported $25 million a year with Saudi Arabia, which would run through to 2027.

But after just seven victories in 18 matches, the Saudi federation decided to let go of the ex-Manchester City manager.

"My career speaks for itself," Mancini said, adding that he did not join the Gulf kingdom side for money.

Rumours currently link Mancini with the Roma job at the end of the current season.

However, the former Italy international insisted that he was "not in contact with anyone", before adding "but something will happen, it's only a matter of time".