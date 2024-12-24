Thai ace unfazed by artificial pitch threat

Worachit Kanitsribumphen takes part in a training session.

Thailand midfielder Worachit Kanitsribumphen believes that the War Elephants will have no problems taking on the Philippines on the artificial grass surface at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Thailand, who topped the Group A standings after four straight victories, are scheduled to face the Philippines in the away leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Asean Cup semi-final on Friday.

The Philippines reached the last four stage of the regional championship after finishing runners-up in Group B.

Worachit said: "I am not saying that we won't have any problems playing on the artificial pitch, but I think we will adjust to it if we train well. I don't think it will be a cause for any major concern for us.

"The Philippines have a number of foreign-based stars and their players have good potential. We need to avoid making any mistakes against them. If we can do that, I am sure we will win the away leg of the semi-final.

"It is in fact good that we are playing the first game away. We can count on home support in the second leg and accomplish whatever is needed to be done.

"Even if we end up with a draw on the artificial pitch, we will still have the home ground advantage in the second leg to make amends."

The match will kick off at 8pm (Thai time) on Friday and will be televised live by Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play, True Sport 2 (667) and the BG Sports channel on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 defending champions Buriram United extended their lead to six points following a 1-0 victory over Muang Thong United on Sunday night.

Guilherme Bissoli netted the winner in the 68th minute after the Kirins were reduced to ten men on 55 minutes when Theerapat Laohabut was handed his second yellow card of the night.