Piti's heroics lead to glory

Piti Bhirombhakdi, standing left, poses with other drivers after the race.

Piti Bhirombhakdi continued his success story on the national circuit with Singha-ATP-DC Garage by scoring a victory in the Idemitsu Super Endurance Thailand 2024 25-hour race over the weekend.

Piti joined the Kuroki Racing team for the event, which took place in Buri Ram.

The Idemitsu Super Endurance Thailand 2024 is a marathon 25-hour race that was held at the Chang International Circuit over the weekend. The race started at 4pm on Saturday and finished at 5pm on Sunday.

Piti was one of the 344 riders who took part in the race.

He competed for the Singha-ATP-DC Garage with Kuroki Racing in the third division using a Honda CR-Z with six other drivers, namely Hideharu Kuroki, Yodsaran Sansuk, Tanasit Panyatranon, Sirasit Sansuk, Nattawarat Sansuk and Nitiwatch Thipayatat.

Piti played a key role during the night race before the team crossed the finish line to win the third division and complete the 680-lap race in eighth place overall.

It was the first time Piti took part in the 25-hour marathon road race.

It was his second successive triumph after his victory at the supercar GT3 event at the TSS The Super Series on Dec 15.