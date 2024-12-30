Patama honoured as the 'Olympic Queen'

Listen to this article

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been handed the title of "Olympic Queen" by the Thai Sports Journalists' Association (TSJA).

This exercise is a part of the association's annual tradition of giving unique nicknames to notable sports figures and important personalities.

For 2024, 12 prominent individuals were named, including Khunying Patama, who is also deputy president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

Khunying Patama is the sole Thai female IOC member and the fourth Thai to achieve this prestigious position.

She earned the title of "Olympic Queen" for her outstanding contributions to international and Thai sports and has been acknowledged by the IOC for her expertise and commitment to sports development.

Recently, she was approached to run for the position of IOC president after the end of Thomas Bach's term, but she declined, prioritising her dedication to Thai sports instead.

Over her seven years as an IOC member, Khunying Patama has made all-out efforts to promote sports and culture.

Known for her generosity and friendly demeanour, she has provided significant financial support to sports federations, contributing over 100 million baht annually.

Her charisma extends internationally and has earned her the honorary citizenship of South Korea -- a rare honour for foreigners.

Given her extensive network and unifying approach, many in Thailand's sports community see her as a natural candidate to lead the Thai Olympic Committee. Her independence, ability to work across political divides, and passion for developing Thai sports make her a true "Olympic Queen."

Other notable nicknames given by the TSJA included former prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who earned the title "Pom Samlucknam" (Pom struggles to stay afloat). It refers to his actual nickname, "Pom," and his defeat in the election for president of the Thailand Aquatics Association.

The loss has significantly diminished his chances of vying for a third term as president of the Thai Olympic Committee during the general meeting in March 2025, as he no longer holds the position of president of any national sports association.

Nualphan Lamsam, known as Madame Pang, was given the nickname "Pang Yuennueng" (Pang stays No.1").

The title refers to her being elected as the first female president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) in its 108-year history. She is also the first female president of a football association in Asia. Known for her strong media presence, she consistently stays in the limelight.

Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, was given "Thongtone Pheuthai" (single gold medal for Thais), celebrating his leadership as the head of the national federation.

During his tenure, Panipak Wongpattanakit secured Thailand's only gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris.

Pimol also serves as the head of the sports strategy for the Pheu Thai Party and has overseen initiatives like the "One Sport, One State Enterprise" programme.

