Buriram gain huge advantage

Buriram's Guilherme Bissoli challenges Pathum goalkeeper Saranon Anuin.

Defending champions Buriram United finished the first leg with a nine-point cushion at the top of the Thai League 1 table after a 2-0 victory over BG Pathum United on Sunday night.

Chrigor Moraes and Lucas Crispim scored two quick goals midway through the second half as the Thunder Castle picked up three points to go into a short break with a healthy lead over second-placed Bangkok United. The second leg of the season will kick off on Jan 10.

After the match, Buriram United coach Osmar Loss said: "I have to praise the team. They did very well under pressure.

"In the second half, we tried more to score goals and succeeded. It's a great win for the team. Any victory, no matter which tournament, helps build up confidence. Our results in the first leg are according to what we had planned."

Pathum United's interim coach Surachai Jaturapattarapong said: "It was an exciting match in which Buriram were more accurate in front of the goal.

"Both sides took turns to dominate but we still have problems with the rhythm of our play and the fitness of our players. Some of our players have just came back from injuries and are not fluent in their moves.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and be ready for the games next year."