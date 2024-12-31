Thailand reach Asean final as Suphanat's extra-time header downs Philippines

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium Monday night. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand will face Vietnam in the final of the Asean Championship after Suphanat Mueanta's extra-time header earned the defending champions a 3-1 win over the Philippines in Bangkok on Monday to register a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Trailing 2-1 from the opening encounter in Manila on Friday, Suphanat's 116th minute header secured victory for Masatada Ishii's side and sets up a re-run of the 2022 decider, which Thailand won 3-2 on aggregate.

Peeradon Chamratsamee had put the Thais ahead on the night in the 37th minute when he shot past Quincy Kammeraad and Patrik Gustavsson gave the title-holders the aggregate lead nine minutes after the restart with a first-time angled finish.

But with seven minutes remaining the Philippines' Norway-born striker Bjorn Kristensen bent a low shot from 20 yards into the bottom corner of Patiwat Khammai's goal to take the game into extra-time.

Proceedings looked destined to go to penalties until Suphanat rose highest to meet Worachit Kanitsribampen's cross from the right and his downward header gave Kammeraad little chance as the seven-times champions prevailed.

Vietnam secured their place in the final on Sunday when two goals from Nguyen Xuan Son helped Kim Sang-sik's side to a 3-1 win over Singapore on the night in Viet Tri and a 5-1 victory on aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 on Thursday.

Vietnam will host the first leg of the final in Viet Tri on Thursday with the return in Bangkok on Sunday.