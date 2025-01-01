Thai footballer Suphanat delivers again

Listen to this article

Thailand's Suphanat Mueanta celebrates his goal with Nicholas Mickelson at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Thailand national team departed for Vietnam on Tuesday after an extra-time goal by Suphanat Mueanta gave the defending champions a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Philippines on Monday night and took them to Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 final.

The War Elephants bounced back from a 2-1 deficit after losing to the Azkals in Manila on Friday by winning Monday night's home leg at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium 3-1.

Thailand skipper Peeradol Chamratsamee opened the scoring on 37 minutes to bring the aggregate level before Patrik Gustavsson doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

But seven minutes before time, the Philippines pulled a goal back through Bjorn Kristensen to send the game into extra time.

Thailand eventually found the winner as a Suphanat header ensured that his team were headed to the final.

The first leg of the Asean championship final will see Thailand take on arch-rivals Vietnam at Viet Tri Stadium on Thursday before the second leg in Bangkok on Sunday.

Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii said during a post-match conference: "The key to the success today was that every player had the fighting spirit throughout the 120 minutes and the cheering sound from the fans at the stadium also helped."

Asked about the condition of the team, Ishii said: "We always knew that there are going to be injuries to the players, so we will try to do our best with whatever resources we have.

"We are taking things game by game. Now we have to play as an away team and have to find a way to get the better of Vietnam. We will worry about the second leg in Thailand later.

"Before the tournament started, I told every player that we would win all the eight matches, but that isn't possible anymore. However, there are two matches left so we must try win these and finish as champions."

The Philippines head coach Albert Capellas acknowledged that there were some lapses from his players but he stressed that they exit the tournament with their heads held high.

"First, I'd like to congratulate Thailand on making the final," he said. "Second, I'm very proud of my players."

Capellas said his players showed tremendous spirit and hoped they will inspire more support from the country.

Thailand midfielder Supachok Sarachat said after the match: "It was a great team effort but I feel that my own performance should have been better than this. I hope to put on a better show in the final.

Praising Suphanat, Supachok said: "My brother Suphanat was ill before the game but still came on and helped by scoring the winning goal during the extra time.

"As everyone saw that Suphanat is very important to the team. He had fever but still scored the last-gasp winner for the team.

"We all took a lot of inspiration from captain Peeradol's words.

"He told us that we have sacrificed so much to get to the semi-final and now we have no choice but to reach the final of this tournament."