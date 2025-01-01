Straight talking is the need of the hour in golf

Please allow me once more to indulge in something different than my normal tip, as rather surprisingly my 'tongue in cheek' tip last week created a great response, which has made me think that some 'Roy Keane' straight talking is perhaps warranted within the business of golf at the moment. Particularly disappointing are those who lack the intestinal fortitude of expressing transparent views and honest reflections of the present state of golf. Candid comments would be refreshing to hear, rather than the 'go with the flow' mundane obligatory words they must utter because of their positions and roles within golf.

After the festive season's goodwill has worn off, there's no doubt that patronising, jealous, sanctimonious people, that include politicians and several within the golf business, will poke their heads up again trying to show their superiority together with their hypocrisy. Many of you have sent me amusing suggestions to put in place if I'm successful in my PGA Tour CEO job application. For example: any golfer who has one of the above symptoms will be barred from teeing it up anywhere, and especially prevented from taking any job within the golf business.

Some of the suggestions received from readers included that loud music should be banned and any spectator who shouts 'You're the Man' or 'ln the Hole' during a tournament will be unceremoniously removed. Prize money earned from players finishing positions should be mentioned and not remain a taboo subject. Rude and obnoxious golfers should be asked to pick up their ball and head home. And that psychological examinations should be part of Golf Club membership applications together with PGA Tour/DP World Tour requirements.

Out of Bounds: After going through some memorabilia l found my very first Bangkok Post tip that l remember sheepishly handing over in July of 1995 to Edward Thangarajah (the then Sports Editor) and seeing the fear and apprehension in his eyes however, he must have decided that l was worth a punt. This was 30 years ago and equates to around 1,440 tips -- which must be some kind of record.

Happy New Year!