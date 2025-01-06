Thai Tour to highlight unseen trails

The Tour of Thailand 2025 will be held from March 24 to April 2.

The Tour of Thailand 2025 will be raced along the Unseen Thailand route in Sa Kaeo with six stages for the men's event and three stages for the women's event.

The March 24-April 2 cycling race will be held as part of a celebration for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 70th birthday on April 2.

"The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand 2025 will take place from March 24 to April 2 and it will be raced along the Unseen Thailand route in Sa Kaeo province to support the government's Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025 project, which aims to promote tourism in a secondary city," said Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association.

According to Gen Decha, the Tour of Thailand 2025 has attracted top cyclists from around the world including Europe, Australia and Asia.

"In the national team category, 20 teams have already confirmed their participation such as St George Continental from Australia, BH-Burgos team from Portugal, Trengganu Cycling team from Malaysia, 7-11 Click team from the Philippines, Thailand Continental Cycling team, Grand Thornton team, Roojai Insurance team, Malaysian cycling team, Indonesian cycling team, Singapore cycling team, Vietnam cycling team and Thailand U23 national team," he added.

"The women's event will feature Thailand Women's Cycling team, Thailand national team, Fisherman Friend team, Prime 19, Standard Insurance from the Philippines and many other leading Asian teams."

The six-stage men's event will be held on March 24-29 with a total distance of 807.42km, while the three-stage women's event will be held on March 31-April 2, covering 263.7km.

Participants will race through almost every district in Sa Kaeo, passing through the province's major landmarks such as Prasat Sdok Kok Thom and Pang Sida National Park.