Thai star Jaroensak takes flight to Cerezo Osaka

Jaroensak Wonggorn off to Osaka.

BG Pathum United's Jaroensak Wonggorn will join J1 League club Cerezo Osaka in a six-month loan deal.

The move to Cerezo marks the Thailand national team winger's first opportunity to experience professional football abroad.

The loan period has begun on Jan 5 and will end on June 30.

The 27-year-old was a key player for the Rabbits during the first leg of the Thai League 1 season, making 11 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing two assists.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Jaroensak said, "I'm delighted and proud to become a new member of Cerezo Osaka. It has always been my dream to play in Japan, and when the opportunity came, I didn't hesitate to seize it."

"I will give my best on the pitch. Regardless of the playing opportunity, I will always be more than one hundred percent ready. To the Cerezo Osaka and Thai football fans, please give me support."

Besides Jaroensak, another Pathum player Ekanit Panya, will continue his journey in Japan with a loan move to Ehime FC in the J2 League for the 2025 season.

The Rabbits signed Ekanit from Muang Thong United after the winger finished his loan move at Urawa Reds in early December.

The 25-year-old Thailand winger spent one and a half years with Urawa Reds from July 2023 to December 2024.

During his time at the J1 League club, Ekanit made 22 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and two assists.

Port look for points

Port host Lamphun Warriors at their PAT Stadium in a Thai League 1 match on Wednesday.

The match has been postponed from last month after players from both teams were in the national squad for Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup, which ended on Sunday.

Port are targeting three points from the match as they are looking to close the gap on second-placed Bangkok United.

Third-placed Port have 26 points from 14 games while the Angels have 30 from 15 games.

Pathum set for showdown

BG Pathum United will take on Vietnam's Dong A Thanh Hoa in the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) on Wednesday at their BG Stadium.

The other teams in Group A are PSM Makassar of Indonesia, Cambodia's Svay Rieng, Malaysia's Terengganu, and Shan United of Myanmar.

After two games, BG Pathum are in second place with four points. PSM, who also have four points, are top.

Buriram United, who are in Group B, will take on Indonesia's Borneo FC Samarinda on Thursday.

Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi, Philippines' Kaya FC and Singapore's Lion City Sailors are the other teams in the group.