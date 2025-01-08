Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool

Elon Musk is interested in buying Liverpool football club, according to his father. (Photos: Reuters)

HONG KONG — Elon Musk's father has told a British radio station that his billionaire son had expressed interest in buying English Premier League (EPL) title favourites Liverpool.

The club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past. In an interview with Times Radio, Errol Musk said the Tesla CEO had shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

"Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it," Errol Musk said. "He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I. [But] I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price."

A spokesman for FSG, which sold a minority stake to US investment firm Dynasty Equity in 2023, said there was "no truth to these rumours".

Liverpool currently sits at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. In the Premier League, they are six points ahead and have one match fewer than the runner-up, Arsenal, this week.