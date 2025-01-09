Thais to face Afghanistan on March 21

Thai football chief Nualphan Lamsam, left, and Japanese coach Futoshi Ikeda.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has confirmed that the War Elephants will have a warm-up match during the Fifa Day break in March 2025 against Afghanistan as part for their preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The match against Afghanistan will take place on March 21, four days before Thailand's qualifying battle with Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan are currently world No.156 while Thailand are ranked 97th in the world.

The venue and other details for the Afghanistan game will be announced later.

New Chaba Kaew coach

The FAT has appointed Japan's Futoshi Ikeda as the new coach of the national women's team.

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam officially unveiled the new head coach on Wednesday.

The Chaba Kaew are aiming to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2027 in Brazil.

Ikeda said: "First of all, I would like to thank the FAT for this great opportunity. I feel really proud and very excited about this new challenge.

"I will try my best to help Thailand reach the 2027 World Cup finals."

Meanwhile, Thailand forward Suphanat Mueanta has returned to Buriram United.

The national team star had been on loan to OH Leuven in Belgium since 2023.