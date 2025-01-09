Kunlavut and Pornpicha prevail in Malaysia Open

Listen to this article

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn has made it to the Malaysia Open second round. AFP

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Pornpicha Choeikeewong started the new season with victories at the US$1.45 million Malaysia Open 2025 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Women's doubles pair Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard also progressed to the last 16 of the World Tour Super 1000 event at the Axiata Arena.

World champion and Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut survived a test against Alex Lanier, edging the French player 21-11, 12-21, 23-21 in the first round of the men's singles event.

Pornpicha also needed three games to overcome Kaoru Sugiyama of Japan 21-7, 15-21, 21-17 in her opening match of the women's singles event.

Aimsaard sisters had little trouble against Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, defeating the Indians in two games, 21-17, 21-10.

Men's singles hope Kunlavut will face Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the last 16 after the Indonesian beat Taiwan's Lee Chia Hao 21-12, 21-18.

Pornpicha will play Lin Hsiang Ti after the Taiwanese won by walkover over another Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn will meet fourth seeds Li Yijing and Luo Xumin of China in the women's doubles last 16 on Thursday.

Ratchanok Intanon began her campaign on Tuesday, defeating Lo Sin Yan of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-6.

She will next face either eighth seed and fellow Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong or India's Anupama Upadhaya, who were due to play later last night.

In the day's big upset, Toma Junior Popov secured his maiden victory over Jonatan Christie, 21-8, 14-21, 26-24.

It was the French player's first win in five meetings against the Indonesian third seed.