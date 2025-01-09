Pimpisa celebrates birthday with Honda Qualifiers win

Listen to this article

Pimpisa Rubrong shows off her qualifying ticket after emerging winner.

CHON BURI - Pimpisa Rubrong claimed the title as the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 National Qualifiers concluded on Wednesday at the Siam Country Club Rolling Hills in Pattaya.

Pimpisa, 18, earned a coveted spot in the prestigious Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament, which boasts a total prize fund of US$1.7 million (approximately 60 million baht).

The tournament is set to take place from Feb 20–23 at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.

Pimpisa, a member of Thailand's national team, emerged as the champion among a record-breaking field of 88 competitors, the highest number of participants since the event's inception.

She finished with a score of six-under-par 138 (69-69), two strokes ahead of runner-up Saranporn Katesuwan, who carded a score of four-under-par 140 (69-71).

Pimpisa, who turns 18 on Thursday, reflected on her achievement, saying, "I am incredibly proud and happy. Competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers for the past two years has taught me that perseverance leads to success.

"I am determined to deliver my best performance against the world's top golfers. I will focus on practising extensively, especially at the Old Course, and improving my concentration."

She also expressed her gratitude to her family for their unwavering support, which she credits as the foundation of her success, and thanked Honda for organising this competition, which provides Thai golfers with an opportunity to experience world-class tournaments.

World No.4 Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit will also join a star-studded field at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The full roster of 72 world-class golfers, both Thai and international, will be announced in early February.