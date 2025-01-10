Kasidit draws Medvedev for Slam debut

Thailand's Kasidit Samrej. (Photo supplied)

Kasidit Samrej has been handed a tough opener as the rising Thai tennis star is drawn to face Russian world No.5 Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the Australian Open.

The world No.414 received a wild card to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year after winning the OA Asia-Pacific Wild Card Play-off tournament in Chengdu, China, last November.

He beat Japanese player Rio Noguchi in the final of the competition.

The 23-year-old will become the first Thai man to compete in a Grand Slam main draw after 13 years following Paradorn Srichaphan and Danai Udomchoke.

Medvedev is a three-time finalist at the Australian Open (2021, 2022 and 2024). The 28-year-old also won the US Open in 2021.

Apart from Kasidit, another Thai player Peangtarn Plipuech has also received a wild card for the women's doubles event in the Australian Open.

Peangtarn will team up with Taiwanese player Tsao Chia-yi in Melbourne.