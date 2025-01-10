Kunlavut and Ratchanok reach quarters

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran in action during their match in Malaysia. (Badminton Photo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpicha Choeikeewong advanced to the quarter-finals of the season-opening BWF Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also reached the last eight of the US$1.45 million World Tour Super 1000 event.

World champion Kunlavut cruised past Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-17, 21-10.

The fifth seed will play second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the last eight on Friday.

Antonsen survived a test against Koki Watanabe, rallying to overcome the Japanese player in three games, 21-23, 21-18, 21-14 in an hour and 20 minutes.

Ratchanok, the 2022 champion, defeated fellow Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-17, 21-14. She will play Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles quarter-finals.

Another women's singles player Pornpicha fought back to defeat Lin Hsiang Ti of Taiwan 19-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Dechapol and Supissara, meanwhile, stunned second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China 21-14, 21-19.

They will play France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the quarter-finals.

The French pair rallied to defeat eighth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China 18-21, 21-12, 22-20.

However Aimsaard sisters -- Benyapa and Nuntakarn -- exited the tournament after losing to China's Li Yijing and Luo Xumin 21-11, 16-21, 7-21.

In other results, men's top seed Shi Yuqi of China defeated compatriot Lu Guangzu 21-18, 21-16, while women's No.1 seed An Se-Young of South Korea progressed to the last eight with a 21-15, 21-15 victory over Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam.