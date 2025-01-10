Kunlavut and Ratchanok reach quarters

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpicha Choeikeewong advanced to the quarter-finals of the season-opening BWF Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also reached the last eight of the US$1.45 million World Tour Super 1000 event.
World champion Kunlavut cruised past Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-17, 21-10.
The fifth seed will play second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the last eight on Friday.
Antonsen survived a test against Koki Watanabe, rallying to overcome the Japanese player in three games, 21-23, 21-18, 21-14 in an hour and 20 minutes.
Ratchanok, the 2022 champion, defeated fellow Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-17, 21-14. She will play Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles quarter-finals.
Another women's singles player Pornpicha fought back to defeat Lin Hsiang Ti of Taiwan 19-21, 21-16, 21-17.
Dechapol and Supissara, meanwhile, stunned second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China 21-14, 21-19.
They will play France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the quarter-finals.
The French pair rallied to defeat eighth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui of China 18-21, 21-12, 22-20.
However Aimsaard sisters -- Benyapa and Nuntakarn -- exited the tournament after losing to China's Li Yijing and Luo Xumin 21-11, 16-21, 7-21.
In other results, men's top seed Shi Yuqi of China defeated compatriot Lu Guangzu 21-18, 21-16, while women's No.1 seed An Se-Young of South Korea progressed to the last eight with a 21-15, 21-15 victory over Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam.