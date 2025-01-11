Ratchanok eyes An showdown

Listen to this article

Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpicha Choeikeewong booked their berths in the women's singles semi-finals of the season-opening BWF Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Ratchanok battled past Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 21-13, 15-21, 21-16 in 68 minutes to reach her first Super 1000 semi-finals since June 2023.

Rising star Pornpicha, meanwhile, rallied to stun third seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-13, 21-19 to progress to the last four at the Axiata Arena.

"I go in thinking my fitness is better than my opponent's and that I'm stronger. Previously, I didn't necessarily have the right mentality but today I was ready for every shot. I had a plan and a target. Finally, I'm back in a Super 1000 semi-final," said Ratchanok, the 2013 world champion.

Next up for Ratchanok is Olympic champion An Se-Young, whom the Thai star has not defeated since winning the first of their nine meetings back in 2019.

"She's mentally strong, and we know each other well. I will just do my best without any pressure," said Ratchanok.

Korean ace An moved into the last four after her opponent Zhang Beiwen of the United States retired after losing the first game 11-21.

Pornpicha will take on another Chinese opponent, the second seed Wang Zhiyi, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Wang eliminated seventh seed Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 22-20, 21-16 on Friday.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also advanced to the semi-finals after they defeated France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-12, 14-21, 21-7 on Friday.

They will next play fourth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai after the Malaysians defeated seventh seeds Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi of China 21-15, 22-20.

In the early men's singles results on Friday, top seed Shi Yuqi of China downed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 and seventh seed Li Shifeng of China defeated Taiwan's Chi Yu-jen 14-21, 21-13, 21-7.

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn was to play second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark while eighth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan was to face Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the remaining quarters later Friday night.