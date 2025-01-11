Buriram dominate Borneo

Thai League champions Buriram United hammered Borneo FC Samarinda of Indonesia 4-0 in the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) on Thursday night to move up to second place in their Group B standings.

Lucas Crispim opened the scoring in the 25th minute at Chang Arena before Guilherme Bissoli added a second two minutes later and Marcelo Djalo made it three for the Thunder Castle on the stroke of half-time.

Buriram continued to dominate after the interval and netted a fourth after just five minutes through Ratthanakorn Maikami to complete the scoring.

Buriram now have six points from three games, three behind leaders Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi, who beat the Philippines' Kaya 2-1.

Borneo are fourth on three points.

Kuala Lumpur are third with six points after losing 2-0 to Singapore's Lion City Sailors, who are fifth with three points. Pointless Kaya are bottom.

"I would like to thank the fans for creating a great atmosphere in the stadium during the match. Today we won 4-0 and it is difficult to pinpoint a mistake but as a coach, I have to go back and see what we need to improve," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira.

Bissoli, who was voted man of the match, said, "I felt really great to receive the man of the match award today. I would like to thank the coach and the fans for the support. We will find a way to improve."

Buriram will visit Bangkok United tomorrow as the second leg of the Thai League 1 season begins this weekend.